The traditional Apple Blossom Pancake Breakfast, served up by fun-loving Kiwanis members is set for Saturday, May 6th in Triangle Park where thousands of participants will stage for the Stemilt Growers Apple Blossom Parade.

Tom Irvin, aka "The Eggman" says the Wenatchee Downtown Kiwanis club is hosting their 61st annual annual event.

The all-you-can-eat meal includes pancakes, eggs, coffee and a lot of fun on the prep line as Irvin "The Eggman" and his partner Jim Kellogg on the egg line carry on with a friendly banter with the pancake team to entertain their customers in line.

Irvin says up to 2,500 guests will enjoy the fare which happens in the span of just over four hours. The breakfast starts at 6:30m and ends at 10:30am.

Sponsors include Denny's, Mela Coffee and Cascade Auto Center. The dealership owned by Steve Baldock has supported the an annual $750 gas giveaway raffle to one lucky pancake breakfast ticket purchaser.

Crunch Pak is also supplying apple slice packets for marching band members, a new addition this year.

While Irvin says the Wenatchee Downtown Kiwanis club is hosting its 61st annual (a year was skipped during the pandemic) the pancake breakfast pre-dates the service club. Irvin says some recent archives have revealed the breakfast started as an small breakfast serving around 100 people in downtown Wenatchee and eventually moved venues to Pioneer Park before it's current location in Triangle Park.

Irvin says the Kiwanis Club takes "an all hands on deck" approach to the event. Preparations began last week and continued with site prep and clean up. "We'll bring our equipment in on Friday. We get everything set up as far as the fencing and then move our supplies in on Friday afternoon. Then bright and early 630 on Saturday morning and we'll be up and serving people" which may include up to 600 kids in school groups and bands according to Irvin.

So how do you get tickets?

Contact the Apple Blossom office or any Kiwanis club member. Tickets will also be available at the breakfast gate.

Each year Kiwanis hopes to do more than "Crack even" on the pancake breakfast.

"Oh, actually, it is by far our biggest fundraiser" Kiwanis does several during the year but Irvin says Kiwanis' motto is serve the children "so all of our money goes directly back into the community". Irvin says Kiwanis returns proceeds from their fundraising to Children's Home Society, Campfire. Camp Zanika, Make A Wish Foundation and more. Kiwanis also funds six scholarships every year.