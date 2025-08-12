After a yearlong investigation, an arrest has been made in connection with the Balsam Root fire, which started on July 4, 2024 near Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee.

According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, 18-year-old Erik Carranza-Tellez of East Wenatchee has been arrested and booked on charges of first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree reckless burning.

The investigation included witness interviews, evidence processing, and DNA testing. Authorities determined Carranza-Tellez was at the scene the night the fire started and intentionally ignited a mortar-type firework that caused the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.