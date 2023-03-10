Bank Robber In Okanogan Arrested

A man suspected of bank robbery in the town of Okanogan is in jail.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspect, Frederick Marshall, entered North Cascades National Bank and approached a teller.

"At which time he demanded a specific amount of money. The male told the teller that he had a gun although no gun was observed." Sheriff's Chief Deputy Rick Balem said.

Balem says Marshall left the bank with a small amount of cash and was spotted nearby by a responding deputy.

"(A deputy) was able to approach and apprehend that individual who turned out to be the robber," Balem said. "(The deputy) was able to also recover the money that had been given to the robber at the time of the robbery."

Marshall was booked into jail on a charge of first degree robbery.

His bail is set at $250,000.

