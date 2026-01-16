12's are familiar with the famous "Beast Quake" in Seattle on Jan. 8, 2011, during a 67-yard touchdown run by the Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch. The play helped Seattle defeat New Orleans in an NFC Wild Card game.

The eruption by fans in Century Link Field that moment was captured on seismographs measuring ground movement and came to be known as the "Beast Quake", a reference to Lynch's "Beast Mode" moniker.

PNSN seismic reading on Jan. 8, 2011 PNSN seismic reading on Jan. 8, 2011 loading...

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) is responsible for monitoring earthquakes and volcanoes throughout the Pacific Northwest.

But the agency also wants to develop urban seismic data and is installing seismometers to record the energy developed by Seahawks fans during the game.

It's not just for fun and curiosity. The experiment provides a test of equipment that is used to monitor aftershocks following a traditional earthquake and will provide technical training for staff of the UW-based PNSN.

PNSN is also creating a Fan-O-Meter where fans can see the seismic activity in real time. The shaking can be viewed at a special website at www.pnsn.org for the game. Seismologists also will highlight the data in tweets (@PNSN1) and on Facebook (thePNSN).

Let's hope a few big plays lead to a memorable victory and actually show up as seismic activity.

Go Hawks!