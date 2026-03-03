Ellensburg State Trooper Thomas Megargle Is Trooper of the Year

The Washington State Patrol has recognized Ellensburg Trooper Thomas Megargle as the District 6, 2025 Trooper of the Year:

Megargle was nominated by Sergeant John Bryant and selected by the District Awards Committee. District 6 serves Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Grant Counties.

According to a WSP news release, Trooper Megargle is very active in the Ellensburg community and represented the agency in the annual Touch a Truck event. Trooper Megargle is very involved in his church and serves as a lector and a parish council member, as well as a Scout leader.

Megargle is heavily involved with District 6 roles as a member of the Rapid Deployment Team, control tactics and weapons instructor, certified seat belt technician, patrol tactics instructor, Executive Protection Unit member, and a Field Training Officer.

Trooper Megargle was hired by WSP in August 2016.