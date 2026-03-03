Ellensburg State Trooper Thomas Megargle Is Trooper of the Year

Ellensburg State Trooper Thomas Megargle Is Trooper of the Year

Trooper Thomas Megargle/ Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol has recognized Ellensburg Trooper Thomas Megargle as the District 6, 2025 Trooper of the Year:

Megargle was nominated by Sergeant John Bryant and selected by the District Awards Committee. District 6 serves Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Grant Counties.

According to a WSP news release, Trooper Megargle is very active in the Ellensburg community and represented the agency in the annual Touch a Truck event. Trooper Megargle is very involved in his church and serves as a lector and a parish council member, as well as a Scout leader.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Megargle is heavily involved with District 6 roles as a member of the Rapid Deployment Team, control tactics and weapons instructor, certified seat belt technician, patrol tactics instructor, Executive Protection Unit member, and a Field Training Officer.

Trooper Megargle was hired by WSP in August 2016.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers

Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation".

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ