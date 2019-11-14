Becca Rosenburg and Kye Shelton, Parents of Drowning Survivor Rea’Ana, Captured by Task Force

Kye Shelton and Becca Rosenberg, wanted since October, have been arrested on charges stemming from a campsite robbery in September.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said the two were finally captured by the US Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) in rural Yakima county, after more than a month on the run.

"They stayed hidden for a while but, after we put out some requests with our partners around the state, (PNVOTF) were able to locate them in the rural Yakima County area." explained Morris, "(They) were able to place them in custody on those warrants that we had obtained."

Rosenberg and Shelton allegedly stole two portable generators from a campsite at Ankeny Campground near Banks Lake.

The two are currently being held on bail at the Yakima County Jail. They are each charged with one count of robbery second degree, two counts of assault second degree, and one county of theft second degree. Rosenberg is also being charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of her children that were inside one of the vehicles used during the robbery.

One of those children is six-year-old Rae'Ana, who fell through the ice near Rock Island in February. She was rescued after 15 minutes under the surface and recovered after nearly two months in the Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital In Seattle.