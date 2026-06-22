Bikini Barista Espresso & Hot Dog Stand To Open In Wenatchee Valley?

The Wenatchee Valley might soon see the opening of a type of business it's never seen before...and might need to be seen to be fully appreciated.

In a recent video post on social media, East Wenatchee resident April Castle said, "I would like to bring a bikini barista stand to the Wenatchee Valley."

Castle already owns a drive-thru hot dog stand in Orondo called Dooley Dogs, as well as an espresso stand that she recently purchased in Elma, Wash.

KPQ News reached out to Castle last week regarding her plans to open a bikini barista food and drink stand in the Wenatchee area, but has yet to receive a response.

According to officials with the Cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas Counties, and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, there are currently no rules or ordinances on any of their books that would prohibit such a business from operating in the Wenatchee Valley.

Port Authority Director of Economic Development & Capital Projects, Stacie de Mestre, tells KPQ News any business on its properties would fall under the jurisdiction of whatever county they are located within, while Douglas County Communications Specialist, Paige Scott, says the Chelan-Douglas Health District would likely have the largest say in how a bikini barista business in the region would be required to operate.

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Both de Mestre and Edgar Reinfeld, Administrator for the City of Wenatchee, confirmed to KPQ that their respective offices have received calls in recent weeks regarding the process for acquiring a license for such a business, but neither were able to say if those requests came directly from Castle.

Reinfeld added the City has already spoken with its attorneys about the possible opening of a bikini barista stand within its boundaries, and confirmed that there are currently no laws which would prevent one from coming to town. However, Reinfeld says the codes governing such a business are all very dated - going as far back as the 1980s in some cases, and would likely need to be updated throughout the process of reviewing and issuing a business license for a bikini barista stand.

In her video, Castle said she does not intend to put the business "in a highly-visible family area," and rumors on social media seem to indicate she is possibly looking to place the business at or near the Pangborn Memorial Airport Business Park in Douglas County, just outside the East Wenatchee city limits, although the eventual location of the bikini barista stand appears to still be in question - as well as if it will actually ever come to fruition.

Castle went on to say in her post that the idea of a bikini barista stand in the Wenatchee Valley has drawn mixed reviews from the public online, and that she would likely also sell hot dogs at the stand as well as espresso and related beverages.