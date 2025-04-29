A former Wenatchee School District administrator has been recommended as the new Director of Athletics and Activities at Wenatchee High School.

BJ Kuntz was chosen from a pool of three finalists who participated in interviews and a community forum last week. Wenatchee School District Supt. Kory Kalahar has forwarded his recommendation of Kuntz to the Wenatchee School Board.

"BJ brings extensive experience in both athletics and education. Under her previous leadership, Wenatchee Athletics experienced significant success, and she established a strong foundation for our student-athletes that continues to influence our school culture today. We are excited to welcome her back home as our Director of Athletics and Activities, especially given the valuable knowledge and skill she has gained from her past roles" --Wenatchee School Superintendent Kory Kalahar.

Pending the board's approval, Kuntz would begin her new role as the Athletics & Activities Director on July 1st.

Kuntz has a lengthy career in athletics administration and has served as the Assistant Executive Director of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) for the last four years.

A graduate of Wenatchee High School, Kuntz previously served as the Director of Athletics from 2002 to 2014 before becoming the Dean of Students, a position she held until 2019.

Kuntz was the Director of Athletics, Physical Education, and Health for the Renton School District between stints with Wenatchee Scholl District and the WIAA.

Kuntz has also been a coach, physical education and math teacher.