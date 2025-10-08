Dozens of original Bob Ross paintings — many created live on his PBS show The Joy of Painting — are headed to auction to raise money for public television.

Ross, known for his calm voice, signature afro and “happy little trees,” inspired millions to pick up a brush through more than 400 episodes that aired from 1983 to 1994. His work still appears on PBS and streaming platforms, and instructors continue teaching his wet-on-wet painting technique today.

Now, American Public Television is auctioning 30 of his paintings through Bonhams to help PBS stations facing major federal funding cuts. Bonhams calls it the largest-ever sale of Ross originals, with proceeds supporting local public broadcasters.

The first three paintings — including Winter’s Peace and Home in the Valley, both created on-air in 1993 — will go under the hammer November 11 in Los Angeles. More sales are planned in 2026 across Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

Bonhams expects the full collection could bring in up to $1.4 million. The funds will help PBS stations keep educational programs like The Best of the Joy of Painting, America’s Test Kitchen and Rick Steves’ Europe on the air.

Ross’ paintings rarely appear on the market, but recent sales have topped $100,000 — proof that his peaceful approach to art, and life, still resonates decades after his death.

