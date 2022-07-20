Body Cam Footage Released from Officer-Involved Shooting in Moses Lake

[video width="426" height="218" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/07/attachment-Moses-Lake-Shooting-Bodycam.mp4"][/video]

Central Basin Investigative Team recently shared body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting near Moses Lake earlier in July.

The video featured 42-year-old suspect Robert Gwinn and Grant County deputy Tyson Voss in the July 10 shootout.

Voss’ body cam was activated shortly before Gwinn pulled into a driveway on Stratford Road Northeast. Voss is heard saying “shots fired” as Gwinn initiates gunfire and Voss returns fire.

Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office were chasing Gwinn down in order to serve him felony charges, which spurred the following events.

Later, Gwinn runs off and jumps a fence before shooting at a neighboring shop and stealing a jeep.

Voss shot at the suspect as he drove off with the Jeep. Gwinn traveled for over a mile before Voss used a Pursuit Intervention Technique on him, causing the jeep to roll onto its side.

Gwinn was shot in the shoulder and sustained injuries from the rollover. He was later transported to Samaritan Healthcare.

It was originally reported that the suspect was only injured during the following rollover collision.

Authorities also recovered a 9mm handgun from the Jeep.

Deputies involved in this event are on administrative leave. Additional evidence will be given to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.