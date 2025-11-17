Louie and Milo are the definition of better together. These two sweethearts are a bonded pair looking for a forever home where they can stay together, since they have always been a pair.

Louie is the social butterfly of the pair—outgoing, affectionate, and always the first to greet you with happy eyes, purring, and a wagging tail. He absolutely loves attention and will never turn down extra pets, belly rubs, or cuddles. Louie will happily follow you around just to be part of whatever you’re doing.

Milo, on the other hand, is the gentle soul. He takes a little more time to warm up takes comfort, and feels more confidence with Louie by his side. Once he knows you, his sweet personality shines through, and you’ll get plenty of affection from this pair.

Together, Louie and Milo balance each other perfectly: Louie brings the fun and energy, while Milo brings calm and heart. They are inseparable best friends who will miss each other terribly if they are separated. Will you consider adopting them both and filling your home with love, laughter, and loyalty?

MILO & LOUIE

Breed: Domestic Shorthairs

Age: 2 & 4 Years Old Sex:

Males Animal ID: A0059734194 (Milo) & A005973417 (Louie)

Plan to visit Milo & Louie in person. The WVHS staff will be happy to share more details about the pair and adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Adoption Shelter:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. PH: 509.662.9577

Here is a link to the galleries of pets available for adoption