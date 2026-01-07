Brandi Kruse Makes Central Washington Appearance

Brandi Kruse Makes Central Washington Appearance

Brandi Kruse at a White House roundtable discussion in October, 2025

Conservative podcaster Brandi Kruse will deliver the keynote address at the Grant County Republican Party fundraiser and Lincoln Day dinner.

Tickets are on sale for the February 28th event through the Grant County GOP's website, GrantCountyGOP.org.

Kruse produces the podcast "Undivided" and is a popular voice among Republican voters.  She has headlined Chelan County GOP Lincoln Day and Chelan Douglas Farm Bureau annual dinner events in recent years.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Kruse is expected to address the impacts of Washington state policy, including two citizens' initiatives to the legislature on parental rights and protecting girls' sports.  Education, affordable healthcare, and support for law enforcement and first responders are another focus, according to the Grant County GOP.

Photos: President Trump & Tim Sheehy Rally in Montana

Here are several photos from the rally featuring President Donald Trump, Navy SEAL vet Tim Sheehy, and more at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Montana.

Gallery Credit: Aaron Flint

Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ