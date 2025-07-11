Low Salmon Returns Cancel Brewster’s Biggest Fishing Derby

Low Salmon Returns Cancel Brewster’s Biggest Fishing Derby

Getty Images/Kimberly White

The 19th annual Brewster King Salmon Derby is cancelled due to low salmon returns.

Why the Derby Was Cancelled

The Quad Cities Herald reports the largest derby on the Columbia River normally occurs during the first weekend of August, but the 19th annual derby will not happen. The derby normally features cash and prize payouts for the biggest sockeye and king salmon.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Derby organizer Mike Mauk told the public about the closure Thursday.

“In the interest of conservation and helping to prolong the fishing season for everyone, we believe stepping back from the derby this year is the responsible choice,” said Mauk. “Holding the event under current conditions would not provide a fair or enjoyable experience for participants, and we want to do our part to support the fishery’s long-term health.”

What This Means for Columbia River Anglers

Sockeye season has been going well on the Columbia River, but the fishing has been reduced to four days a week with a minimum keeper size of 12 inches and a daily limit of two sockeye.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the fishery will be monitored closely and could close at any time.

This Hike in the Columbia River Gorge is a Must Experience

The Labyrinth to Coyote Wall Loop. It runs 6.7 miles with an elevation gain of 1,489 feet. It features a waterfall, lava tube, rock formations, and incredible views. It’s heavily trafficked with hikers and mountain bikers on weekends and dogs are welcome on a leash. Beware, you’ll need good hiking shoes as a good portion of the trail is very rocky. It’s open all year round, but the experts recommend day use from March to November.  

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

 

Filed Under: brewster
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ