The 19th annual Brewster King Salmon Derby is cancelled due to low salmon returns.

Why the Derby Was Cancelled

The Quad Cities Herald reports the largest derby on the Columbia River normally occurs during the first weekend of August, but the 19th annual derby will not happen. The derby normally features cash and prize payouts for the biggest sockeye and king salmon.

Derby organizer Mike Mauk told the public about the closure Thursday.

“In the interest of conservation and helping to prolong the fishing season for everyone, we believe stepping back from the derby this year is the responsible choice,” said Mauk. “Holding the event under current conditions would not provide a fair or enjoyable experience for participants, and we want to do our part to support the fishery’s long-term health.”

What This Means for Columbia River Anglers

Sockeye season has been going well on the Columbia River, but the fishing has been reduced to four days a week with a minimum keeper size of 12 inches and a daily limit of two sockeye.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the fishery will be monitored closely and could close at any time.