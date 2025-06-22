A bench is being installed to honor the memories of three young sisters who were found murdered at a campsite near Leavenworth earlier this month.

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) says the "Buddy Bench" will feature the names of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, who police say were killed by their father - 32-year-old Travis Decker, sometime after he picked them up from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation on May 30 and when their bodies were discovered on June 2.

District officials say the bench will be located on the playground at Lincoln Elementary School, where all three girls were students.

No timeline has been given for the construction of the bench, but WSD officials are reportedly planning to have it completed sometime during the 2025-2026 school year.

What is a Buddy Bench?

A buddy bench, also known as a friendship bench, is a seat designed to hold at least two people that is typically installed on a school playground where children can go when they need someone to talk to.

Buddy benches are often unique from other playground seating at a school and are commonly designed by artists who are assisted by children who attend the school where it's located.

Many of the benches feature a rainbow color scheme, and are placed in areas of the school that are heavily trafficked so that any child choosing to sit there will be quickly noticed.

Children who feel the need to talk with someone can sit on the bench as a sign for other kids and school staff to intervene and become the "buddy" they require in that moment.

Buddy benches have become a popular feature for schools to install, since they offer a way for children to reach out for emotional support without seeking the assistance of a particular classmate or staff member. And because the bench is integrated as part of a school's daily environment, it can be used as a way of encouraging kids to talk about their feelings and problems with someone else for any reason at any time.

The Search for Travis Decker

The search for Travis Decker began with local law enforcement officials in the late evening hours of Friday, May 30, after he failed to return his three daughters to their mother's home from a scheduled visitation.

It intensified late Sunday, June 1, when a warrant was issued for Decker's arrest for custodial interference, and escalated to include multiple local, state, and federal authorities after the girls' bodies were found on the afternoon of Monday, June 2.

Since then, the manhunt for Decker - which is now entering its third week, has primarily focused on a rural and heavily-wooded area in Southern Chelan and Northern Kittitas Counties, although tips about the fugitive wanted for three counts of kidnapping and first-degree murder have been pouring in from all over the Pacific Northwest and the U.S.

Investigators say Decker might have been planning to flee to Canada, after recently revealing that he had conducted online searches for "how to relocate to Canada" and queried for internet job listings there only a few days before disappearing with his daughters.

A tipline has been established for citizens to use in the event its believed Decker is spotted or to provide any other information which might lead to his current whereabouts.

The phone number to provide tips is 509-667-6845, and information can also be submitted online by clicking here.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads directly to the apprehension of Decker.