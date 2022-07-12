Busy Highway Intersection in Southern Grant County Experiencing Delays After Crash

An accident involving two semis is partially blocking the intersection of State Routes 243 and 26 east of Vantage in Grant County.

Sergeant John Bryant said the crash occurred just before 9:00 am Tuesday morning when a semi with a box trailer cut off a semi hauling a flatbed.

The incident resulted in a ruptured fuel tank, meaning the road could be partially or fully closed into the mid-afternoon while crews clean up the leaked diesel.

"The intersection of SR 26 and SR 243 sometimes has traffic going faster than it should." Bryant said, "Those on SR 243 really need to be patient and wait for an opening."

There were no injuries. The driver of the semi hauling the box trailer was cited for Failure to Yield.