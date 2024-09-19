Campfire Restrictions Lifted For National Forest Lands

Thanks to cooler weather, and with the arrival of Autumn, campfire restrictions are being lifted in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The action means that recreationists can have once again wood and charcoal campfires in all areas of the national forest that are normally open to campfires.

Get our free mobile app

Forest spokesperson, Robin DiMario, says the easing of restrictions doesn't affect any permanent prohibitions in the National Forest.

"Certain year-round restrictions still apply. Such as no fireworks, no exploding targets, and there are specific areas of the forest where campfires are never allowed."

DiMario adds that recreationists should also remember the golden rule when it comes to campfires.

"Visitors should be careful with all fires and make sure they are completely out and cold to the touch before leaving their campsite."

DiMario says although the threat of wildfire has decreased, forest visitors should also never leave their campfires unattended.