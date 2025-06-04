Candlelight Vigil Held To Remember Three Murdered Children

A candlelight vigil to honor the memory of the Decker sisters was held at Wenatchee's Memorial Park on Tuesday evening.

The event was organized with the help of Wenatchee First United Methodist Church as a way for members of the community to gather and share their grief over the loss of the three young girls and to remember the importance of their lives.

The event drew over 300 people and featured a press conference where law enforcement officials shared updates about the search for the girls' father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and kidnapping in connection to their deaths.