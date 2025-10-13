Canyon is a handsome pup with a thoughtful soul. He loves spending time outside, soaking up his surroundings and exploring.

He loves the outdoors, but once he’s had time to settle in, Canyon is very affectionate and enjoys gentle pets and quiet moments. Canyon can be a little unsure around fast movements, so a calm and patient home will help him feel secure. With time, Canyon will show you his loving and loyal nature.

If you’re looking for a companion to enjoy peaceful outdoor adventures and cozy snuggles, Canyon might be the perfect addition to your family

CANYON

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058907634

Stop by and meet Canyon at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Hours: 12:30pm - 5:30pm daily. On Wednesdays by appointment.

Canyon is not the only dog available for adoption; here is a gallery of adoptable dogs at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Shelter.

The Wenatchee Humane Society Fundraiser Gala is Saturday, October 25th, at the Wenatchee Convention Center. LEARN MORE and get ticket information.