Amid a recent rash of carjackings, the Washington State Patrol is beefing up its presence on Interstate 5.

The surreal saga began early Sunday morning, when, according to the WSP, a motorist was accosted near the South 320th exit on I-5. The motorist was reportedly "bumped from behind" by a white SUV; out from the SUV came three armed suspects, possibly teenagers, donning ski masks.

The masked gunmen apparently relieved the victim of their phone and wallet. Then they fled in the victim's vehicle.

Another incident involving a white SUV was reported on Tuesday morning, this one in Fife, a Tacoma suburb. Once again, a motorist was reportedly bumped. And once again, the victim was swarmed by youths in ski masks; they made off with the victim's car and smartphone.

According to the WSP, "The victim was able to track the stolen vehicle on his phone after the suspects tossed the phone from the vehicle. The vehicle was then located in Federal Way and pursued to Martin Luther King Blvd."

"One male suspect was arrested; two females were released to family members."

Meanwhile back at South 320th, a third carjacking was reported shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The victims were allegedly robbed at gunpoint, having first been bumped by a white SUV.

In this case, the carjackers reportedly tried to use one of the victim's credit cards at a Federal Way McDonalds. The manager on duty was quick to alert police and provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with pertinent information to encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745 or stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov.