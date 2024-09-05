The Washington State Patrol is reporting a multi-vehicle collision on SR 281, two miles north of George.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 33-year-old Toefuataina Taai, of Yakima, was northbound on SR 281. So too was 74-year-old Harold Venables of Cle Elum.

44-year-old semi driver Elias Lopez-Fernandez, of Moses Lake, was southbound on SR 281.

Taai reportedly struck Venables, pushing him into the southbound lanes.

Lopez-Fernandez then struck both Taai and Venables in the southbound lanes. All vehicles subsequently came to rest in the lanes.

Per the WSP, everyone involved had their seatbelts fastened at the time of the collision.

Lopez-Fernandez was unhurt; Taai and Venables did, however, sustain injuries, as did James Dittmar, a 78-year-old Ronald man who was riding with Venables. The injured parties were treated at a nearby hospital.

It's not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were involved, or if Taai will be held criminally liable. The cause of the collision remains under activation.