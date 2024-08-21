With the 2024-25 school year about to begin, Chelan-Douglas Health District is reminding parents of the importance to get immunized.

But keeping your family and others healthy, serves as a reminder for everyone to consider vaccinations or boosters and can help protect vulnerable populations.

Chelan Douglas HEalth District says immunizations are safe and effective in preventing a variety of illness and reccomends them for prevention of the following diseases:

Chicken pox

Influenza

Measles

Mumps

Meningitis

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Stephanie Snitily, Regional Immunization Coordinator said, “Immunizations remain one of the easiest measures we have to protect the health of an individual and the community across the lifespan.”

Local medical providers and retail pharmacies offer immunizations to children and adults. In some cases, there may be no charge or office visit fee.

To learn more about flu vaccination locations, immunization schedules, or travel immunizations, please visit: www.cdhd.wa.gov/health/immunizations.