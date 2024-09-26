The possibilities are endless on the site of an ill-fated block chain server project in East Wenatchee.

Located at Pangborn Airport Business Park, the site is being refashioned into a collection of incubator pods for up-and-comers in the private sector.

"In total," according to the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, "the 25 buildings...include nearly 31,000 square feet of potential business space."

To that end, the CDRPA is recruiting small businesses - particularly "underserved, Latino-owned or young startup businesses" - in need of "reasonably priced production space."

"This would include start-up businesses and existing small businesses needing to expand. Target tenants would include: workshop spaces (metal shop/woodworking/cabinet shops etc.); specialty trade spaces (HVAC/electrical/plumbing/contractor shops); production shops (bakery/microbrew/wineries); and limited retail (coffee shop/art studio/food trucks)."

These buildings range in size from 1,590 to 2,304 square feet. Design was completed at the top of the year. The first phase of construction, which got underway over the summer, should be done by March.

Lease applications will be available starting in November. Click here for a list of eligibility requirements.

Approved tenants have to abide by the strictures of a five-year incubator program. Managed by the CDRPA in conjunction with the Small Business Development Center, the program promises "business plan assessment and assistance, accounting assistance, marketing plan review and assistance and management training."

Initial rents will be modest - below market rate. They'll increase incrementally over time.

Upon "graduating" the program, tenants will be faced with a choice. Should they choose to remain onsite after year five, tenants will have to contend with annual rent increases of 3.5%.