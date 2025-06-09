Chelan Co. Sheriff&#8217;s Office Hosting Town Halls To Help Grieving Public

Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office Hosting Town Halls To Help Grieving Public

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Unit will be hosting three workshops this week that will offer support to members of the community on how to navigate grief in the wake of the murder of three young girls.

The gatherings will include a variety of topics, including how children comprehend and process grief, ways to discuss death with children, and how to support and heal those dealing with loss by using community resources.

Each event will feature guest speaker, Julie Boyer, who is the executive director of Pacific Northwest Support Services and a specialist in training first responders on how to deal with grief, trauma, and pediatric death.

Each town hall is open to all members of the community and will be held at the these locations on the following dates:

- Monday, June 9 at Leavenworth City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 10 at Chelan Fire Station 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 11 at East Wenatchee City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

