Chelan County Commissioners Declare State of Emergency to Help With Storm Cleanup

Chelan County Commissioners have a state of emergency in place in order to speed up the cleanup process on roadways.

Commissioners made the declaration Tuesday after being asked to do so by the county's Public Works Department.

Heavy rain and flooding Sunday washed out properties and left sections of No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon Roads with a buildup of debris.

The roads will stay closed to thru traffic at least into the weekend so that crews will have space to conduct cleanup efforts.

Debris also needs to be cleaned up on Halverson Canyon Road on the way to Mission Ridge, as well as Boyd Loop Road near Lake Chelan and parts of the Sunnyslope area.

An intense storm Sunday dropped close to a half inch of rain within a half hour in Wenatchee and parts of Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.

Pangborn Airport near East Wenatchee recorded .43 inches of rain between 1:30-2:00 pm Sunday.

The state of emergency will free up Chelan County to hire private companies to perform cleanup and repairs without having to go through the normal bidding process.