Averting traffic infractions is now a bit, well, easier on parts of Easy St., off Hwy 2 near the town of Monitor.

A resolution was passed on Tuesday to raise the speed limit from 25 to 35 mph. Chelan County commissioners say this is entirely appropriate given road conditions.

Note that this only applies to a portion of Easy St. - a minute sliver of roadway stretching "from the stoplight at Hwy 2, just past Boswell's Furniture," where the speed increases to 40 mph, according to public works official Josh Patrick.

Get our free mobile app

A Chelan County speed analysis confirms that drivers were largely non-adherent to the previous limit.

Click here for more information.