Chelan County is proposing changes to the two fire hazard zone restriction plan. The county maintains different restrictions in the lower and drier Valley Zone from the higher elevated and moister Mountain Zone.

County Commissioner Shon Smith says that among the proposed revisions are changes to when the restrictions are implemented, camp fires and outdoor burning and vehicle access.

Off-road travel restrictions, except to access open public lands will not be adjusted during the fie hazard period.

"Travel restrictions are not going to change as the (fire) season progresses and that will make it so we don't have to change signs every few months to know let people know what the restrictions are."

Get our free mobile app

Restrictions on outdoor burning and campfires outside designated campgrounds, strict bans on the use of incendiary ammo or exploding targets will remain in place under the proposal.

Smith says revision will permit the use of propane camp stoves year round.

"In this change that is going to be proposed, the use of portable propane fireplaces and gas camp stoves is going to be approved year round. That has been banned in the past but we're finding that propane is one of the safer ways to still have a flickering flame for your camp."

Hunting activity will not be impacted.

The propose changes would would designate the Chelan County Fire Hazard restrictions in the Valley Zone on June 1st each year and July 1st in the Mountain zone unless the fire hazard prompts an earlier date.

The public is invited to comment in person or provide their input before the June 9th public hearing date.

10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires. Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS