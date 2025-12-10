Flood Warnings Issued for Multiple Chelan County Rivers as Water Levels Rapidly Rise

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued flood warnings for several Chelan County rivers as heavy rain and rapid snowmelt push water levels higher. Flood stage — the point at which a river begins to spill into roads, fields, and low-lying property — is expected to be exceeded on multiple waterways, with rivers forecast to crest at even higher levels before receding.

On the Stehekin River at Stehekin, minor flooding is expected from this evening through early Friday afternoon. The river is forecast to rise above its 24-foot flood stage this evening and crest near 25.7 feet late Thursday morning, which could flood portions of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially near Harlequin Bridge.

The Entiat River near Ardenvoir is forecast to reach moderate flood levels late tonight into early Friday. Flood stage on the Entiat is 7.5 feet, and the river is expected to peak near 8.3 feet, a level that could cause flooding of some homes and orchards in the Entiat Valley.

The greatest concern is on the Wenatchee River at Peshastin, where major flooding is forecast from this evening through early Saturday morning. Flood stage is 13 feet, and the river is expected to crest near 15.5 feet Friday afternoon, a level capable of causing widespread flooding throughout the valley between Leavenworth and Wenatchee. This warning replaces an earlier flood watch.

Officials urge residents to closely monitor river conditions and avoid flooded roadways. Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers are reminded to turn around, don’t drown when encountering water over the road.