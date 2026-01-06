Chelan County Extends Free Flood Disposal Program

Chelan County is extending its free flood disposal voucher program through Jan. 13, with a few important changes residents should know.

Where to take flood debris

Flood-related household debris is now being accepted only at the Dryden Transfer Station during regular hours. The Leavenworth Day Pit is no longer accepting flood-related household waste.

Woody debris rules

Rules for storm-related trees and brush depend on where you live:

• If you live in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Area:

You must call Chelan County Public Works at (509) 667-6415 to schedule a drop-off at the Leavenworth Day Pit. Residents are encouraged to call as soon as possible so the county can coordinate drop-off days.

• If you do not live in the quarantine area:

Woody debris can be taken directly to the Dryden Transfer Station during regular hours.

Get our free mobile app

Dryden Transfer Station hours

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

About the program

The free flood disposal voucher program was launched last month to help homeowners clean up after December’s windstorm and flooding. So far, 91 vouchers have been issued, allowing residents to dispose of flood-damaged debris at no cost.

Report flood damage

Residents who have not yet reported damage have until Jan. 15 to complete Chelan County’s online damage assessment form at:

co.chelan.wa.us/emergency-management/pages/damage-assessment

More information

Details on how to obtain a voucher and program guidelines are available on the county website under the Solid Waste page at co.chelan.wa.us.