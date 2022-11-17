Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments

Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson.

Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments.

Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it may increase traffic and will need to contend with soil contamination due to Manson’s agricultural history.

The first application was submitted by Jorge Ochoa, the owner of Eastern WA Construction Inc. in Pasco. He asked to divide 9.6 acres into 66 lots for the Sundance Estate.

In 2019, Ochoa bought his Sundance Estate lots from Alden Properties LLC for nearly $1.35 mil.

Lot sizes would range from 2,477 sq. ft. to 6,462 sq. ft., located at 2172 SR 150, within a Manson Urban Growth Area (UGA).

The second application submitted proposed dividing 5.35 acres into 14 lots for the Summerset Vista, with lot sizes ranging from 10,184 sq. ft. to 16,500 sq.ft.

Land for Sumerset Vistas is valued at $364,650 and was previously owned by Kludt-Waldron Orchards Inc. and Burdi Vineyards LLC.

This property would be located north of Sundance Estates and is also within Manson’s UGA.

Project manager for Sundance Estates, Ken Del Duca, said these lots would be turned into single-family homes and noted the community’s concern over the soil contamination due to the land’s previous history as an orchard.

Del Duca states that soil samples were sent to the Department of Ecology and that they remain in correspondence on how to best treat the soil for possible contamination.

Chelan County Planner Alex White shared that they issued a Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) to Sumerset Vista back in October, due to the land possibly containing geological hazard areas and erosive soils.

White states that the owners, Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, would need to coordinate with the Department of Ecology.

They will also need to submit a cultural resource study to the Yakima Nation.

The Chelan County Hearing Examiner will have a written decision by Dec. 2.