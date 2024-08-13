Chelan County Housing Manager To Head Area Housing Authority

The Housing Authority of Chelan County & the City of Wenatchee is getting a new leader.

Chelan County Housing Program Manager Sasha Sleiman will be taking on the role.

Chelan County Economic Services Director Ron Cridlebaugh announced Sleiman's resignation from the County during Monday's county commission meeting.

"Sasha Sleiman has given us her resignation, " said Cridlebaugh. "She is going to be the new executive director for the housing authority. So, it's a great opportunity for her, great career advancement. And we're going to take an opportunity to relook at that whole housing and homeless department, and maybe do a little bit of a re-org on that."

Sleiman gave her resignation notice on August 8 and her last day with the county will be October 5.

The Housing Authority of Chelan County & the City of Wenatchee is a nonprofit that helps provide affordable housing for people making 80% or below the area's median income, as established by U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

The Housing Authority handles housing through the section 8 Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program and the Section 8 Family Self-Sufficiency Program. It also assists with housing for seniors/disabled, low-income families, year-round agricultural workers and migrant agricultural workers.

Cridlebaugh said the county will be moving forward quickly with six candidates to replace Sleiman as the county's Housing Program Manager.

“We have six candidates for the admin position that really rose to the top,” Cridlebaugh said. “We’ve ranked all of them and rated them. And now we’re ready to go into in-person interviews.