There's still time to apply for an open seat on Chelan County's Loding Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC).

LTAC is a six-member, citizen advisory body appointed by the Board of County Commissioners; two members for each of the three commissioners' districts are appointed.

“LTAC serves a very important function, and by state law and county resolution, we have detailed requirements for membership,” said Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins, who represents District 3. “This particular opening is for someone representing a business located in the unincorporated portion of District 3 who pays lodging taxes, so any lodging provider located outside of our cities – from Sunnyslope to Stehekin – would be eligible for consideration.”

Half the commission members represent buisnesses generating lodging taxes, such as hotels, motels, lodges, and short term rentals. The other half represent agencies and nonprofits eligible to use lodging tax dollars. Chelan County's unincorporated areas generate about $2 million in lodging taxes a year.

Hawkins will take applications and recommend the final candidate to the BOCC.

All applications should be emailed by 5 p.m. June 30 to CM.LTAC@co.chelan.wa.us.

Finalists will be selected for interviews in mid-July and the goal is to have the new appointee in place before the LTAC's regular meeting July 25.