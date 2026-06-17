Yakima Canyon Wildfire Closes I-82 & SR-821, Prompts Evacuations

Several major roadways in Kittitas County are back open after being forced to partially close due to a wildfire in the Yakima Canyon late Tuesday.

Authorities say the Roza Fire sparked at around 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Canyon Road just north of Pomona and quickly spread in gusty winds.

The blaze soon prompted the partial closure of both Interstate-82 (I-82) and State Route 821 (SR-821), as well as Level 2 evacuation notices for scores of homes on Roza View Drive and the Burbank Creek area.

Firefighters gained the upper hand on the blaze in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, and the fire was fully contained by around 7 a.m., when both I-82 and SR-821 were re-opened.

The National Interagency Fire Center says the blaze torched roughly 400 acres and was likely human caused, although its exact source of ignition remains under investigation.