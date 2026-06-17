With a proposed school bond measure on the ballot for Eastmont School District's proposed elementary school improvements, the district is searching for Pro and Con committee members.

Committees Will Represent Opposing Viewpoints

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The District said the two committees will prepare statements presenting their respective viewpoints, with an opportunity to submit rebuttal statements.

Bond Would Fund Elementary School Replacements

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If approved by voters, the proposed bond would fund the replacement of three aging elementary schools in Eastmont and make districtwide improvements. The district said the projects are part of its long-term facility planning and are intended to provide safe, functional learning environments for students.

How to Apply for Committee Membership

Community members interested in serving on either committee must reside within the Eastmont School District boundaries. Applications should include name, address, contact information, committee preference, and a brief statement of interest.

How to Apply for Committee Membership

Applications are due by Monday, July 6, and may be submitted to: Brandy Fields, Eastmont School District, at fieldsb@eastmont206.org.

The Eastmont School Board is expected to appoint committee members at its July 13 board meeting. Final committee names must be submitted to Douglas County Elections in August.