The list of road closures in Chelan County is growing according to Public Works and Chelan County Emergency Management

Both White River Road and Little Wenatchee River Road at Lake Wenatchee are closed because of water on the roadway.

Sleepy Hollow Bridge is closed .

The bridge on East Leavenworth Road, near the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, remains closed due to the high water in Icicle Creek. Alternate routes are available on both sides of the bridge.

Flooding on Stehekin Valley Rd is reported near the pastry company and area cabins. There are multiple landslides blocking the road to the ferry dock and marina.

US 2 is now closed over a 64 mile section from Index to Leavenworth There is no estimated time to reopen. Additional sections of US 2 are closed west of Index.

State Route 207 is also from MP3 and the intersection of Beaver Valley Rd.

US 97 Blewett Pass has reopened at 2pm Thursday between the junction of State Route 970 and Ingalls Creek Rd.

The eastbound closure on I-90 near North Bend has been lifted. There are currently no closures listed by WSDOT on I-90

The American Red Cross emergency shelter has opened at Christ Center Church located at 5800 Kimber Road in Cashmere

Chelan PUD reported about 7,000 customers were still without power a of Thursday afternoon and posted the estimated time to restore service

Leavenworth Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Leavenworth Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Peshastin Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Chumstick Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Lower Icicle Creek Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Leavenworth Dec 12, 06:00 PM

N Shore Lake Wenatchee Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Dryden Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Stehekin Dec 12, 06:00 PM