Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Adds Deputy To Crisis Team

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has announced the addition of one of its deputies to the East Cascade SWAT Team's Crisis Negotiation Team.

In a Wednesday statement, Sheriff's officials said Deputy Zachary Brunner has been selected to be a part of the specialized unit that gathers intelligence and directly negotiates with subjects who are in crisis to bring high-risk situations to peaceful resolutions.

The Sheriff's Office reportedly conducted testing for the position with other deputies from its agency, as well as those from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and officers from the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments.

Consideration for the position was weighed based on letters of interest from each candidate, along with written supervisory recommendations, verbal interviews, and testing scenarios designed to gauge an ability to negotiate under high stress situations.