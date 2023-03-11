Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Ice Machine Thief
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone suspected of stealing from an ice machine in Manson.
Deputies say the suspect was involved in multiple thefts occurring on Feb. 10 and 13.
On March 3, that same unknown suspect was seen stealing from a self-serve ice machine at 312 S. Quetilquasoon Rd in Manson.
Deputies are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect or the vehicle in these photos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911, refer to case number 23C02135, and leave a message for Deputy Bushy.