Chelan County Sheriff’s Office: “Rest Easy, Brother”

A longtime Chelan County Sheriff's deputy passed away over the weekend.

The sheriff's office announced the passing of former Deputy Mike Simmons.

"We are grateful for Deputy Simmons incredible dedication to the noblest of professions," a Chelan County Sheriff's Office social media post said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Simmons began his career as a reserve deputy in 1987 before joining the Chelan Police Department (CPD) in 1989 and left the sheriff's office to focus on his assignment as a drug task force detective for the CPD where he served until 1994.

Simmons transferred back to the sheriff's office in 1994 and worked as a deputy for 22 years before his retirement in 2015.

The Sheriff's Office says Simmons provided a close connection with the communities of Manson and Chelan and served as a council member for the City of Chelan.

Simmons wrote of his comittment to being the best deputy possible, prioritizing the support of his coworkers, and putting others first in his last personal evaluation.

After 2015, Simmons gave back to the community by serving as a mechanic for the Manson School District.