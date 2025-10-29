It's time to get your vehicle out of the county right-of-way.

Chelan County Public Works asks residents living along county roadways to move cars, trucks, or trailers off the side of the road before snow plows are out in force.

Why Chelan County Is Enforcing Winter Parking Rules

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said vehicles parked along the edge of a roadway hinder snowplowing and other road maintenance efforts and create a safety hazard for snow plow drivers.

"We typically allow vehicles to be parked along the side of the road," Overbay said. "During the winter months we ask folks to bring those vehicles off the sides of the road where they may have them parked out in front of their homes, and basically, it does interfere with snow removal efforts."

What the County Code Says About Roadside Parking

County code states a vehicle can park along the right-of-way as long as it is not designated a "no parking area" and it is not impeding traffic or road maintenance, including snowplowing operations.

Any vehicle on the county right-of-way may be designated abandoned and could be removed or impounded by the sheriff's office, and fees for removal or impoundment are on the owner.