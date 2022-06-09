Chelan County to Hold State’s First Online Sheriff’s Auction

Chelan County is set to hold the state's very first online sheriff's foreclosure auction.

It'll take place next Friday, June 17, with bidders required to register and post a $5,000 deposit.

The auction is being handled by the company Bid4access, which conducted hundreds of online county tax sales before pioneering a sheriff's version in Pennsylvania.

Chelan County is holding the state's first online sheriff's auction after the Washington Legislature passed a bill allowing the activity last year.

Brian Burnett, Chelan County's Sheriff, says it's a logical next step for his department.

"Our office has always explored ways to use technology to innovate for the benefit of our residents," said Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. "Modernizing this process frees up our staff to spend more time supporting residents. Best of all, these services come at no cost to the county."

Chelan County's online foreclosure auction will run from 10:00 AM PT to 12:00 PM PT on June 17. More info and registration here.