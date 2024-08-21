Chelan County Upgrading Its Veterans Program Building

Chelan County is making upgrades to its Veterans Program building.

The County is funding the improvements through federal money that was allocated during the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Chelan County Commissioner, Kevin Overbay, says the building at 428 Orondo Avenue is in need of various upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

"We're actually upgrading the building so it meets ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. It was a residential structure with narrow hallways and narrow restroom facilities with an unusable shower. So we're going to be adding a new wheelchair ramp, opening up a lot more space inside, and recreating it to be more staff friendly and more customer friendly for our veterans that come in there."

The building will also receive a variety of energy efficient updates to its heating and lighting systems, along with new windows.

Overbay says the work will also extend the outside of the structure.

"It's really in need of some exterior work as well, so all of that will be done as a part of this. We really just want to have a really nice facility for our veterans and for those folks that need those services to be able to come to."

The entire overhaul is expected to cost $240,000.

Veterans Program operations will be temporarily relocated to a different space while the work is happening.

Overbay says the project should take about six months to complete and they are currently searching for an interim location, which will be announced soon.