Meet Stormy, our Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pet of the week. She is a sweet and easygoing lab mix looking for a forever home.

Stormy is about 6 years old and past the puppy stage. She is the perfect balance of playful energy and calm companionship. She still loves to have fun and play, but she also knows how to relax and enjoy a quiet evening with her people.

WVHS staff says Stormy is potty trained and respectful inside the home, with no destructive chewing habits. She has lived well with another older dog, but she has a strong instinct to chase birds and cats, so she’s looking for a home without felines or small animals.

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In the right environment, she’ll thrive as a loyal, loving companion who’s happy just being part of the family.

STORMY

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060978853

Stormy is the Pet of the Week: Wenatchee Humane Society Stormy is the Pet of the Week: Wenatchee Humane Society

If you’re looking for a friendly, well-mannered dog who’s past the puppy chaos but still full of life and love, Stormy could be the perfect fit.

Come meet Stormy at the shelter, or arrange a Doggie Date for the afternoon.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

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