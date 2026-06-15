Families are invited to a free, hands-on gardening event this weekend.

Little Sprouts, Big Dreams Set for Saturday

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The Washington State University Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener Program is hosting "Little Sprouts, Big Dreams," this Saturday, June 20.

Activities Designed for Families

The program hopes to create awareness of the valley's nature and create an interest in gardening among all family members.

Activities include a pollinator scavenger hunt, crafting with a beekeeping equipment display, vegetable collection bag decoration, and more.

Part of Third Saturday in the Garden Series

The event is part of the Third Saturday in the Garden series. Future topics include "Creating a Healthy, Resilient Garden," "Tomato Tasting Gala," and "Garden Expo."

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.