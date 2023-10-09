Chelan County Winding Down Road Projects By Early November

Chelan County crews are still working on area roads, although most of the major projects are done.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says the majority of work being done now is preparing unpaved, or primitive roads, for the winter.

"Most crews in the districts are doing fall grading," said FitzSimmons. "They're going on to those primitive roads and grading them, getting them ready for potentially, if we do have to snowplow on a primitive road. They’re also cleaning out drainages because our rainy season is coming. And that means cleaning out culverts and catch basins"

Number 2 Canyon Road next to the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest is a primitive road that's in the process of getting major improvements.

The project will smooth out the ruts, re-establish an 18- to 20-foot roadway width and lay down gravel on the road surface.

The half mile stretch of Number 2 Canyon Road has experienced extensive washouts and rutting over time.

On paved roads, crews have been finishing up pre-level work on Mission Ridge Road, have been crack sealing in Crumb Canyon.

Road work in the county will completely wrap up in the first part of November.

Remaining work in the five Chelan County road districts is highlighted below:

District 1 (Wenatchee)

Crews will be grading roads and cleaning drainages.

District 2 (Cashmere)

The crew will be doing fall grading on primitive roads, patching potholes and hauling sand in preparation for winter maintenance.

District 3 (Leavenworth)

The crew will be cleaning culverts and catch basins as well as finishing building a trench in its Leavenworth pit.

District 4 (Entiat)

The crew will be cleaning drainages and doing other fall maintenance work.

District 5 (Chelan)

Crews will be grading primitive roads, filling shoulders and patching potholes, as time allows. The crew also will be cutting brush across the district. Brush cutting requires one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in the work zone.