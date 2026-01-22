Legislation sponsored by Representative Alex Ybarra of Quincy that would give rural counties more time to plan for large-scale industrial development received a public hearing this week.

House Bill 2006 would extend deadlines for qualifying rural counties to designate industrial land banks under Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA). These sites allow counties to plan for major industrial or manufacturing projects that are too large to fit within existing cities, while maintaining environmental protections.

The bill could directly impact Chelan and Douglas counties, both of which operate under the Growth Management Act and are in the midst of long-term comprehensive plan updates.

Chelan County is currently updating its 20-year comprehensive plan by June 30, 2026, looking ahead to 2046, with a focus on housing needs, urban growth areas, and economic development. Douglas County follows a similar planning cycle and is preparing for its next required update by 2027.

Ybarra says many rural counties missed earlier deadlines and need more time to prepare for job-creating development. Under the proposal, counties that collect a voter-approved sales tax for economic development could designate industrial land banks during their next comprehensive plan update, provided it occurs before the end of 2027.

The bill would not weaken growth management laws and would still require environmental review, infrastructure planning, and protections against sprawl.

The public hearing was held Tuesday before the House Local Government Committee. The bill now awaits a committee vote.