Chelan PUD Swears in Two New Commissioners

The two newest members of the Chelan County Public Utility District's (PUD) board of commissioners were sworn in this week.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore presided the oath of office ceremonies for both Kelly Allen and Carnen Bergren at the PUD's first board meeting of 2023 on Monday.

Returning PUD commissioner Steve McKenna told those in attendance that he's excited about the dynamic the board's new members will bring to the utility.

"When you have one new person come onto your board, it is a new board, and I view this as a new board. It's not just two people coming on board and trying to figure out how to fit in. We all have to figure out how to work together and do good things for the Chelan County PUD."

Allen now represents the PUD's at-large District B seat, which had been held by Dennis Bolz for the past 16 years, while Bergren - who previously served on the board - now represents the utility's District 3 chair, which Ann Congdon occupied for 18 years.

Allen and Bergren both won their respective place on the board in November's general election. Allen will serve a term of four years, while Bergren will serve a six-year term.

At the meeting, the three returning commissioners also motioned to reassign their roles on the board, with Randy Smith taking over as board president for McKenna, who will now be vice president, and Garry Arseneault serving as secretary.