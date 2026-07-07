A Chelan woman was injured after crashing her vehicle on U.S. 97A Monday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 3:30 p.m. about five miles south of Chelan, when a sedan, driven by 51-year-old April Roberts, went off the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled.

Troopers say Roberts did not wear her seatbelt. Emergency crews transported Roberts to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

Police say it is unknown whether intoxicants played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.