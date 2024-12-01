How's this for a come-from-behind victory? To the delight of Chelan officials, voters in that idyllic lakeside town have approved a sales tax proposal.

As recently as mid-November, the measure was tanking and officials had given up hope on the formation of a Transportation Benefit District (TBD). But the measure ultimately passed by - get this - five votes, according to Chelan County's official, certified election returns.

What does this mean for the common consumer? A 0.3 percent tax will apply to sales in the TBD. Officials say this will generate about $900K in revenue - money that's crucially needed as the city eyes a retooling of its transportation infrastructure.

The sales tax goes into effect on January 1.

Tourist inflows will probably account for the bulk of TBD tax revenue; in a given year Lake Chelan attracts about two million out-of-town visitors.