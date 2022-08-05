Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week

Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor.

Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project inspector will keep an eye on next week's triple-digit temperatures.

"They have to go out there and really see how it's looking, how it's setting up before they can determine if they're needing to delay due to heat. (Temperature) is a component, but it's difficult to anticipate just seeing the forecast," Loebsack said.

Loebsack added that the work will be on SR 17 between Road 5 SE and Road L NE.

The flagger-controlled traffic could bring delays of up to 20 minutes.