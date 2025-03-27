The familiar face since 2008 with the Wenatchee Wild is taking on a new role with the Western Hockey League (WHL) club. The team announced Thursday in a press release, that associate head coach and assistant general manager Chris Clark will step back from his coaching duties and take on a full-time management and administrative role in the front office. Clark will continue in his capacity as assistant general manager and has also been named Director of Hockey Operations.

“I am extremely blessed to have had the opportunity to stand behind the bench here in Wenatchee since 2008,” said Clark. “I am very thankful for all the great coaches and players that I got to work with and alongside during that time, and I am excited for this next chapter and the new challenges ahead. I would like to thank the White family and Bliss for this opportunity and all they do for me and my family.” -- Chris Clark

Clark has been with the Wenatchee hockey organization since it's inception in 2008. "Clarkie" as he is affectionately known was a goaltending coach and was promoted to assistant coach, before assuming the head coaching duties from December 2019 through the 2022-23 season. Clark has been associate head coach and assistant general manager the past two seasons as the team joined the WHL. Clark has now coached more than 1,100 regular and postseason games with Wenatchee.

Clark has helped establish Wenatchee in both the American and Canadian junior hockey ranks. Clark-coached teams have been in three division championship runs, and earned two regular-season league titles and a 2018 British Columbia Hockey League crown during his 17-year stint behind the Wild bench.

Clark will now work in the Wild front office full time with team General Manager Bliss Littler

“The Wild thank Chris for his 17 years on the bench for our club,” said Wild general manager Bliss Littler. “He has been a huge reason for the on-ice success that the Wild have enjoyed. Chris has a great analytical mind that makes him a no-brainer to move into a full-time role in management. He will have a larger role in the building of the Wild team and looking after the day-to-day hockey operations of the Wild. I have spent a lot of time with Chris over the last 13 years, and respect Chris as a very good hockey man as well as an outstanding person, family man, and friend. Nobody puts the Wenatchee Wild first more than Chris Clark.” --Bliss Littler

Chris Clark Biography

Clark played NCAA Division I hockey at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota, followed by a two-year stint in the British Columbia Hockey League. He was goaltender for the 2001 BCHL Fred Page Cup championship Victoria Salsa. Clark hoisted another Fred Page Cup 17 years later as an assistant coach for the Wenatchee Wild.

