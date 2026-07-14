Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete faces a vote of no confidence from deputies.

Sheriff responds to deputies' concerns

In a social media post Monday, Kriete published a statement regarding the anonymous vote of no confidence, which reportedly took place in June.

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"The vote of no confidence is a significant expression of concern, and I recognize the importance of taking those concerns seriously," Kriete said. "I value honest feedback from our employees, and every member of this organization deserves to feel heard, respected, and valued."

Reported vote totals released

According to Grant County News, deputies reportedly voted 31-6 in favor of the measure, with 10 abstentions.

While the specific concerns or issues leading to the reported vote have not been officially disclosed, Kriete said some of the concerns are within his authority as Sheriff to address, and he has already met with the association's leadership to discuss those concerns.

Some issues require contract negotiations

He also said other concerns involve pay, benefits, working conditions, and other topics covered by the deputies association collective bargaining agreement, adding those issues must be addressed through formal negotiation between the county and the union.

"In the coming weeks, I will continue meeting with association leadership and employees to discuss concerns, identify issues we can address immediately, and ensure that matters requiring collective bargaining are handled through the appropriate process," Kriete said. "No matter where a concern needs to be addressed, every issue deserves thoughtful consideration. I will continue working to identify practical solutions where I can and communicate openly about the progress we are making."

What a no-confidence vote means

A vote of no confidence is a symbolic measure and cannot result in the removal of a sheriff in Washington State. Outside of electing a new sheriff, voters can initiate a formal recall election process through the courts. Washington recently passed S.B. 5974, which states if a sheriff does not complete required law enforcement certification or violates specific professional standards, the state's Criminal Justice Training Commission may remove a sheriff.